Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 1,628 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.8 %

PPL stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

PPL Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.