Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 2,710 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.27 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67.

