Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 482 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Up 3.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

FDX opened at $209.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.20 and its 200 day moving average is $218.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

