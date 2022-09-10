Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,446 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91.

