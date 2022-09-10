Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Down 4.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. 384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 274,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez Stock Up 3.8 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,003 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

