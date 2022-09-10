ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.74. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 100,192 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
