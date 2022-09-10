ZYX Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One ZYX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. ZYX has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About ZYX
ZYX (ZYX) is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZYX Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ZYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.