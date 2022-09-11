113,222 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 113,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 128,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 125,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $104.85 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $138.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43.

