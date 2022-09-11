12Ships 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,146.00 (TSHP)

12Ships (TSHP) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $287,721.98 and $20,146.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 12Ships

12Ships (TSHP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. 12Ships’ official website is 12ships.com. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12.

12Ships Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

