15,589 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pool by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pool Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $355.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.50. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

