16,429 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $369.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.