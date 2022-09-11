1,658 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 1,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $521,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,505.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $96.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

