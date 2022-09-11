19,455 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 235,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after buying an additional 63,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $86.54 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38.
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.
