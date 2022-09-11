19,455 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 235,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after buying an additional 63,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $86.54 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ralph Lauren

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.