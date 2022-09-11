1irstcoin (FST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,566.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $11.77 million and $9,566.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.