1irstGold Price Up 0.3% This Week (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $9,992.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.30 or 0.00320051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

