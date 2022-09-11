1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41,711.00

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $33,887.07 and approximately $41,711.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00775566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014818 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019814 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Coin Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs
Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.