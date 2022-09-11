226,388 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Cabot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $78.62.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.