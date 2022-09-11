23,483 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLR opened at $124.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.00. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

