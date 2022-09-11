249,482 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,730,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.33% of MasTec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.