282,884 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 282,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77.

