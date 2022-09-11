500 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1,309.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $6,489,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 435,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,701,000 after buying an additional 82,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

