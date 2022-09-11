500 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,109,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $191.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

