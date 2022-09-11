520,462 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 520,462 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,149,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Imperial Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Imperial Oil by 29.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 43,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $5,801,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $1,350,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $365,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.08%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

