57,056 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

