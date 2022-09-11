61,526 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VDC opened at $190.86 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

