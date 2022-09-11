86,958 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CONSOL Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $962,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,714.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,078,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE CEIX opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.90.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

See Also

