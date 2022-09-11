8PAY (8PAY) Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $370,279.59 and approximately $63,713.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.52 or 0.99868242 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036972 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch. “

