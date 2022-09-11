8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) One Day Volume Tops $60.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $23,255.87 and approximately $60.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 150% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,643.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.72 or 0.08181291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00179054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00290558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.00725344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00606283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000959 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

