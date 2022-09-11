A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Roger Alexander White Acquires 30 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Roger Alexander White bought 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £149.70 ($180.88).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Friday, August 5th, Roger Alexander White bought 27 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 555 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £149.85 ($181.07).

A.G. BARR Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 511 ($6.17) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 532.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.78. The stock has a market cap of £572.47 million and a PE ratio of 2,044.00. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 462.50 ($5.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.38.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.