ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Lowered to C$6.00

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of ABC Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABC Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.07.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

ABC Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE ABCT opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$554.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. ABC Technologies has a 1 year low of C$4.48 and a 1 year high of C$8.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.