ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.
Shares of ABM opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 178.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
