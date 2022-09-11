abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO) Insider Acquires £29,975.45 in Stock

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) insider Alan Devine bought 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £29,975.45 ($36,219.73).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of APEO opened at GBX 432 ($5.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £664.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 443.35. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 385 ($4.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 605 ($7.31).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.73%.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

