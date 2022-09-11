Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0190 on Top Exchanges

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Abyss has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $158,530.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,750.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005407 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00075280 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.