Abyss Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $4.34 million and $185,827.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

