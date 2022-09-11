AC Milan Fan Token Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. AC Milan Fan Token has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AC Milan Fan Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00020344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Profile

ACM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,141,172 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/acmilan. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

