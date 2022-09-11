Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 133.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

