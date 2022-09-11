Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.30.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

