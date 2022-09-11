Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Director Sells $412,700.00 in Stock

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5,209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 95,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

About Acadia Healthcare



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

