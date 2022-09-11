Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ACCD opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $814.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $50,302 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 121.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 99,481 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Accolade by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Accolade by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.