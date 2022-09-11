Achain Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $72,782.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.