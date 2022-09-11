Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 15.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,708,000 after purchasing an additional 144,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Up 1.0 %

Exelon stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

