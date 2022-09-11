Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $147.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

