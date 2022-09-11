Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 12,250 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $572.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $588.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.