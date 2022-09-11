Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

