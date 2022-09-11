Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 189,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.10.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

