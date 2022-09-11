ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.0846

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $225,247.14 and approximately $34,047.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00030430 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

