Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 85,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

