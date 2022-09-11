ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.53.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
