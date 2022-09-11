ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.