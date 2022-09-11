ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $2.03. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 36,425 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
