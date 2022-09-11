Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT Lowered to 96.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 99.00 to 96.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Adevinta ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

